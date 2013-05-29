French President Francois Hollande (R) and Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault attend a seminar on jobs with members of the government and representatives from the private and public sector, at the Elysee Palace in Paris May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS The European Commission told France on Wednesday to carry out labour and pension reforms to regain the country's lost business dynamism while cutting public spending to address its swollen budget.

France must also simplify its tax system to help companies and make its pensions system sustainable by 2020, the Commission, the European Union's executive body, said in its annual assessment of EU economies.

"The pension system will still face large deficits by 2020 and new policy measures are urgently needed to remedy this situation," the Commission said.

