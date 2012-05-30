BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Wednesday Hungary should be given back access to half a billion euros in frozen development aid as a reward for tackling its budget deficit, paving the way for EU finance ministers to end sanctions next month.

Finance chiefs blocked the 495 million euros in EU funds in March to punish Budapest for failing to rein in its deficit in a sustainable manner since it joined the EU in 2004, but a quick resolution would mark a victory for Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

It would also be the latest sign of a thawing of the tensions with Brussels that have blocked talks on emergency financial aid to prop up Hungary's financial markets and keep its borrowing costs under control.

The forint surged after Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso's comments at a news conference.

"We are ... recommending that the suspension of the cohesion fund allocation for Hungary is lifted, as they have now taken the necessary action to correct its excessive deficit," Barroso said.

EU finance ministers will have the final say on the issue at a meeting in Brussels on June 22, but the Commission's recommendation is a strong indication the freeze will be lifted.

Austria, a country whose banks play a large part in Hungary's financial system, is one country likely to follow the Commission's line. Others including Germany had been reluctant to impose the sanctions, worried any freeze could complicate the start of talks with the International Monetary Fund on aid for the indebted nation.

The sanctions marked a low point between Brussels and Orban, whose centralising style prompted Barroso to raise concerns about increasing authoritarianism in Hungary. But relations have warmed in recent weeks as Budapest has also moved on bringing new central bank laws in line with EU norms.

"For Hungary, we consider that effective action has been taken," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said of the progress made on Hungary's deficit.

"BALL BACK IN GOVERNMENT'S COURT"

While investors took Barroso's announcement positively, the move also put the onus back on Orban's government to push for a start to IMF talks, according to Timothy Ash, an analyst at RBS.

"Arguably, this puts the ball back in the government's court, as it had argued that it would only move to start IMF negotiations after the (EU finance ministers) meeting," Ash said. "With the Commission now advising this (sanction) should be lifted, why wait to start negotiations?".

Highlighting the Commission's support, the EU's executive cut its 2013 budget deficit projection for Hungary to 2.7 percent of economic output in a report on Wednesday.

Wednesday's forecast was the second time since the suspension that Brussels has cut its prediction for the deficit, now seen well below the bloc's 3-percent of GDP ceiling.

The Commission also said Hungary had done enough to meet its budget target of 2.5 percent of economic output this year.

"...The fiscal adjustment is assessed to be sufficient to attain the official 2012 deficit target thanks to a structural improvement of over 2 percent of GDP," the Commission said.

"Fiscal consolidation is a pressing challenge for Hungary, but wider reforms also remain necessary to promote the conditions for sustainable, investment-led growth," it said.

Orban's conservative government has announced a series of fiscal measures since March, including a new financial transaction tax and a tax on phone calls, to keep the deficit below the EU's ceiling of 3 percent.

Hungary's economy is seen contracting by 0.3 percent this year and growing only one percent next year.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels and Krisztina Than in Budapest; editing by Patrick Graham)