WARSAW A decision by the European Union's executive to give Poland another two years to comply with deficit reduction rules gives a breathing space at a time of strained public finances, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

"We must be prepared to assess whether a budget revision is needed and so, from this perspective, the European Commission's decision ... is welcome," Tusk told a news conference.

Tusk also said there was no risk of a recession in Poland this year.

