Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK Europe's deleveraging process will take time and needs new areas of economic growth such as global trade, a top European Union official said on Monday.
Olli Rehn, the EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner, said account deficits in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece are narrowing, arguing some countries will have to run surpluses "for a long time to come."
"The deleveraging process is going to take time, and we need to find new sources of growth to ease the burden of adjustment," he told a luncheon at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. "That's why opening up global trade opportunities is so very important."
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.