BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Wednesday Slovenia should swiftly prepare for planned privatisation of state assets as part of the euro zone country's efforts to avoid needing international financial aid.

Slovenia is pushing ahead with large-scale privatisation plans, the clean-up of a debt-heavy banking sector and other structural reforms to fend off the risk of becoming the next euro zone country requiring a bailout.

The Commission gave Slovenia two more years to cut its budget deficit below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product and said it should hire independent external advisers to conduct a system-wide bank asset quality review.

Full implementation of a reform programme in Slovenia should be enough to avoid Slovenia needing external financial help, the EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.

"Once fully implemented, this reform strategy as spelled out in the reform programme in the letter I've received from (Slovenia's finance) minister (Uros) Cufer should lead to a sustainable correction of imbalances and to improvement of market sentiment," Rehn said after the Commission unveiled reports on the EU member states.

Slovenia should "swiftly proceed with preparations for the announced privatisation of (lender Nova Keditna Banka Maribor)NKBM and establish, by September 2013, an ambitious timetable for the divestment of direct and indirect state shareholdings of banks," the Commission said in the report.

It added Slovenia should further reduce the public sector wage bill and social transfers and adopt and implement new structural measures to correct the excessive deficit by 2015.

It gave Slovenia until October 1 to "take effective action and report in detail the consolidation strategy" to the European Commission. It said the country should reach a headline general government deficit target of 4.9 pct of GDP in 2013 and reduce it to 3.3 pct in 2014 and 2.5 pct in 2015.

