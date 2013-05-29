BRUSSELS Full implementation of a reform programme in Slovenia should be enough to avoid the euro zone country's need for external financial help, the EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Wednesday.

"Once fully implemented, this reform strategy as spelled out in the reform programme in the letter I've received from (Slovenia's finance) minister (Uros) Cufer should lead to a sustainable correction of imbalances and to improvement of market sentiment," Rehn said in Brussels after the Commission unveiled reports on the EU member states.

(Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Rex Merrifield)