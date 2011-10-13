Klaus Regling, CEO of the European Financial Stability Facility attends an informal meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) in Wroclaw, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BRUSSELS The European Financial Stability Facility stands ready to extend its scope of activity, as soon as it has received confirmation from all euro zone states that they approve changes to its framework agreement, the euro zone's temporary support fund said on Thursday.

"After the successful completion of all political approval procedures the EFSF and its Board will finalise quickly all necessary guidelines and procedures to be able to use the new instruments in the near future," Klaus Regling, the chief executive of the fund said in a statement.

The EFSF also said that any decision to leverage the fund would not endanger its triple-A credit rating. Christophe Frankel, its chief financial officer, said: "Any decision to use EFSF's capacity more efficiently will not lead to an increase in guarantee commitments from the Member States and there will therefore be no consequence on the EFSF's triple A credit rating".

The EFSF's new powers include the possibility of intervening in debt markets as well as financing the recapitalisation of financial institutions through loans to governments.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Charlie Dunmore)