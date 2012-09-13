HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
BRUSSELS The European Union offered Egypt macroeconomic assistance of 500 million euros, as well as between 150 and 200 million euros towards economic recovery, the president of the European Commission said on Thursday.
Jose Manuel Barroso said the macroeconomic aid would be granted on condition that the country reaches an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
"We are ready to offer macro financial assistance worth 500 million euros, provided the agreement that Egypt is currently initiating with the IMF materialises," Barroso told reporters at a joint news conference with Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi.
"In addition, European Union is also ready to consider a budgetary support operation of 150 million to 200 million euros in support of an agreed economic recovery plan."
Mursi was in Brussels for his first visit to Europe since becoming Egypt's first freely elected leader in June, hoping to reassure the European Union of his democratic credentials and win pledges of economic aid.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore. Writing by Sebastian Moffett)
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.