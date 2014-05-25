VIENNA Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) advanced to a fifth of the vote in an European Union election on Sunday that the centre-right People's Party was again set to win, initial projections by ORF television showed.

The People's Party (OVP), which won the 2009 election in Austria for the European Parliament with 30 percent of the vote, fell to 27.1 percent this time. The centre-left Social Democrats were steady at nearly 24 percent, while the Eurosceptic FPO reached 20.1 percent from nearly 13 percent.

The FPO had campaigned largely on a message urging disgruntled voters to slap down the pro-Europe coalition of the two mainstream parties that just squeaked back into power in the national election last year.

Its anti-immigrant campaign led by Harald Vilimsky stressed Austria's neutrality and independence, called for halving Vienna's EU contributions, and demanded a referendum on the crucial ESM bailout fund for euro zone laggards.

Austria gets 18 seats in the 751-deputy European assembly.

