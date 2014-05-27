LONDON Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair told opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband on Tuesday to stay firm in his support for the European Union despite an upsurge in support for the anti-EU UKIP party in local and European elections.

In contrast to Prime Minister David Cameron's promise to reach a new settlement with the EU before holding an in/out vote by the end of 2017, Miliband has said Labour would only hold a referendum if more powers were transferred to Brussels.

Miliband's pledge means that if Labour was elected in next year's national vote, Britain would be unlikely to hold an EU referendum this decade, though he has faced calls from some lawmakers in his own party to stiffen his stance on Europe.

Blair, who led Labour to three consecutive election victories between 1997 and 2007, told BBC radio that any hardening of Miliband's stance risked confusing voters.

"I'd advise him to stay firm," said Blair. "It's not as if yielding to that pressure form UKIP has actually done the Conservative party any good at the present time."

"If it (Labour) tries to follow UKIP either on its anti-European platform or, even worse frankly, on its anti-immigrant platform, all that will happen is it will confuse its own supporters and it won't actually draw any greater support."

UKIP, which calls withdrawal from the EU and tighter curbs on immigration, topped Thursday's European poll followed by Labour in second, narrowly ahead of the Conservatives in third.

