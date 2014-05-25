The leader of Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), Nigel Farage (C), speaks with supporters during a visit to South Ockendon, southern England May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Britain's Eurosceptic UKIP party has won gains in elections to the European Parliament, so far polling more strongly than Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative party and the opposition Labour party, early results showed on Sunday.

With results for 10 out of 73 seats declared, the UK Independence Party, which wants Britain to leave the European Union, had won 4 seats, the opposition Labour party 3 seats, and the Conservatives 3 seats.

UKIP's share of the vote was up over 13 percent compared to the last European elections five years ago.

If the trend is maintained, the result is likely to put pressure on Cameron to step up a drive to limit intra-EU immigration and to repatriate powers from the EU if he is re-elected next year.

Eurosceptic lawmakers in his own party are also likely to increase calls for him to bring forward a promised EU membership referendum from 2017 by a year.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)