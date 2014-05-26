BRUSSELS The battle for the presidency of the European Commission, arguably the most powerful job in Brussels, began in earnest on Monday after the centre-right secured a clear victory in European Parliament elections.

Former Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, the centre-right's choice for Commission president, brushed off questions about his candidacy, saying the job was effectively his for the taking.

While he is in pole position, he must still be nominated by the EU's 28 heads of state and government, who will meet over dinner on Tuesday to discuss the elections, and then be approved by a simple majority in parliament.

Asked about reservations raised over his candidacy by Britain and some other countries, Juncker responded sharply, saying he had addressed the question a thousand times.

"I don't care," he said, sweating lightly under the heat of the media lights and wiping his brow with a handkerchief. "I'm not on my knees. I won the election."

The EPP took more than 28 percent of the vote, securing 214 seats in the 751-member parliament, putting it comfortably ahead of the Socialists & Democrats with 189 seats, according to provisional results. [ID:nL6N0OC2AH]

As well as working to convince EU leaders that Juncker, who has been at the heart of EU affairs for two decades, is the right man, the EPP must build support in parliament to secure the 376 votes necessary to approve his candidacy.

Juncker ruled out working with any anti-EU or protest parties on the right, indicating he would seek support from the Socialists, Liberals and other mainstream pro-EU parties. That could take some time, with no clarity expected until mid-June.

IN THE SPOTLIGHT

In the meantime, Juncker looks likely to face more questions about his suitability for the high-pressure post, and whether critical member states such as Britain, Germany, France and the Netherlands will give him their support. [ID:nL6N0O71VC]

During a 30-minute news conference at the EPP's headquarters, Juncker came across as irascible, at one point cutting off an Italian journalist as he asked a question. Twice he said he had already answered a question "a thousand times".

But he also deftly dealt with queries in French, German and English and employed his characteristic dry sense of humour to effect. He said he was not a "tired, old man".

Asked if he was sure that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who supported him on the campaign trail, was still behind his bid for the Commission presidency, a job with sweeping powers to shape EU legislation, Juncker was firm if ambiguous.

"I know what I know," he said. "The position of Mrs. Merkel is crystal clear. You don't believe it, but there it is."

According to EU rules, leaders must agree by a qualified majority on the nominee for Commission president. What that means in practice is that if Britain and several other countries raised firm objections, Juncker could be vetoed.

The key for Juncker is to retain the support of Merkel since Germany, with the largest population in the EU, has the largest sway when it comes to qualified majority votes.

When Juncker - a heavy-smoking 59-year-old - was named as the EPP's Commission candidate opponents expressed surprise, saying he would make a better president of the European Council, the institution that brings together EU leaders.

Having been prime minister of Luxembourg for 19 years and sat and negotiated with EU heads of state and government at length during the debt crisis, Juncker is in many respects perfectly suited for deal-brokering required within the Council.

He dismissed suggestions he was bidding for the wrong job.

"I was campaigning for the presidency of the European Commission," he said. "Maybe others want me to change my mind, but I will not do so."

(Editing by Mike Peacock)