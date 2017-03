Attila Mesterhazy, chairman of the Hungarian Socialist Party and leftist challenger of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Budapest March 5, 2014. / REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST Hungarian Socialist party Chairman Attila Mesterhazy resigned on Thursday after the party suffered crushing defeats in national and European Parliament elections, news agency MTI reported.

MTI cited a statement by Mesterhazy as saying he would also relinquish his position as parliamentary leader of the party.

The Socialists came third in Sunday's European election, overtaken by far-right Jobbik and just edging ahead of former Socialist Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany's Democratic Coalition.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by John Stonestreet)