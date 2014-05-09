ROME Italy's constitutional court will hear an appeal against the electoral law to be used in this month's elections for the European Parliament, posing a risk that the result could be altered after the election.

A court in Venice decided on Friday to transfer to the constitutional court an appeal against the law brought by a private citizen, who argued that the threshold of 4 percent of votes needed to elect representatives was unconstitutional.

The case was lodged by lawyer Felice Besostri, who last year won a similar case involving the electoral law used in recent Italian national elections. That case led Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to draft a reform which is now before parliament.

The European Parliament elections will be held on May 25, before the constitutional court issues its ruling. If the court abolishes or changes the 4 percent threshold, the vote in Italy, which elects 73 representatives, may need to be amended.

(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones)