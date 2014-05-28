BRUSSELS Marine Le Pen's National Front struck a deal with four other Eurosceptic parties on Wednesday and promised they would try to block any deeper European Union integration.

After a resounding victory in Sunday's European Parliament elections, the French anti-immigrant party has joined with Geert Wilders' Dutch Freedom Party, Italy's Northern League, Austria's Freedom Party and Belgium's Vlaams Belang party.

That leaves it two parties short of the number needed for a formal coalition in the parliament, but a confident Le Pen dismissed doubts that she would be able to find two more allies.

Talks were continuing, she said.

Attacking a "totalitarian, technocratic Europe", she told a press conference in Brussels, "we are not worried whatsoever about the existence of our new group." Demonstrators outside protested against her party as she spoke.

"We will try to block all new advances by the European Union, with our votes we will try to block all steps towards more federalist integration which is to the detriment of the people," she said, flanked by representatives of the other four parties.

Last weekend's elections saw support surge for Eurosceptic parties on both the left and right, as voters voiced their discontent with rising unemployment and stagnant economies.

Anti-establishment parties across the 28-member block more than doubled their representation, raising concern they could hinder a proposed free trade deal with the United States or further reforms in the 18-nation euro area.

Forming a political group would give the coalition members more power to support or block legislation, greater access to funding and the right to sit on committees. Le Pen had previously said she would use the voting power of a group to block the free trade deal with the United States.

To form a group, parties must have at least 25-30 members elected in at least seven EU member states. Le Pen's National Front won 24 seats and with her allies would exceed the threshold.

Le Pen and Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's Eurosceptic UK Independence Party (UKIP), are both competing to woo parties to join their group. Farage has ruled out working with Le Pen.

Farage met Beppe Grillo, who heads Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, on Wednesday to discuss another potential Eurosceptic alliance within the parliament.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Larry King)