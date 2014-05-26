People walk past an election poster showing Romania's Prime Minister and leader of ruling Social Democrat Party Victor Ponta in Bucharest May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUCHAREST Romania's governing alliance of leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta won 37.3 percent of votes in Sunday's European Parliament election, preliminary data from the central electoral bureau showed on Monday.

Elsewhere in the European Union, Eurosceptic nationalists scored stunning victories in France and Britain as EU critics more than doubled their seats in a continent-wide protest vote against austerity and unemployment.

In Romania, Ponta's alliance was trailed by the Liberal Party, his former allies who split from the ruling alliance earlier this year and got 14.9 percent of the votes on Sunday.

Opposition centre-right Democrat Liberals won 12.3 percent. Voter turnout stood at a little over 32 percent.

Romania holds a presidential election in November.

