BRUSSELS A meeting of European leaders to discuss growth and jobs which Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said would be held in Italy in October will no longer take place, a European Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Renzi, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU, announced on Aug. 29 that he would invite EU leaders to Italy on Oct. 6 to discuss measures to spur growth and create jobs. European leaders said they welcomed the announcement.

However, the French government said on Wednesday the event had been postponed and on Thursday EU Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen said it had been "cancelled."

"Obviously it's for the Italian presidency to inform you on what led to that decision," she told reporters.

