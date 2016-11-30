BRUSSELS EU countries that want to pay subsidies to power utilities to set aside capacity to avoid blackouts must first carry out market reforms so that these companies do not have an unfair advantage, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The comments from European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager came after an 18-month review of the issue in 11 EU countries including France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Ireland.

"Capacity mechanisms need to match a problem in the market, and be open to all technologies and to operators from other EU countries. They must not be backdoor subsidies for a specific technology, such as fossil fuels, or come at too high a price for electricity consumers," she said.

The EU executive, which is in charge of ensuring a level playing field in the 28-country bloc, said governments must carry out reforms before introducing capacity mechanisms as well as an assessment to prove such mechanisms are needed.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)