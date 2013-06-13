BRUSSELS/MILAN The European Court of Justice said on Thursday it had confirmed s fine of 181.5 million euros (1.54 billion pounds) on Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) and its Versalis unit for their role in a 2006 synthetic rubber cartel case.

The European Commission penalised Eni and its Versalis unit a total of 272.25 million euros in 2006 for participating in the cartel together with other companies.

The Italian companies then won a court challenge in 2011 against an additional sanction for repeat offenders, prompting a reduction of the fine to 181.5 million euros.

Eni has previously said it has made provisions regarding the issue.

