BRUSSELS There is no possibility for euro zone banks to be directly recapitalised using the bloc's permanent bailout fund as it stands, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The comments appeared to contradict a document from the European Commission released on Wednesday that said using the permanent European Stability Mechanism to directly recapitalise banks "might be envisaged".

"With existing instruments with the ESM, if it comes into force as it is, we do not cover the possibility of recapitalising banks through direct fund injections into banks from the ESM," Amadeu Altafaj, the Commission spokesman on economic and monetary affairs, told a regular news briefing.

(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Luke Baker)