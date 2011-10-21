BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers and officials met on Friday to discuss the crisis in the euro zone, including how to increase the clout of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund and recapitalising banks. They also agreed to approve the payment of the next tranche of aid to Greece.

Following are comments after their talks:

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN

ASKED IF FRANCE WAS STILL IN FAVOUR OF TURNING THE EFSF INTO A BANK:

"We continue to think that is the most efficient solution, but we will not make it a point for definitive confrontation. What matters is what will work. And what will work is something that is dissuasive and an effective firewall.

"And it is around that idea that we are trying to work."

Following are some comments from before Friday's talks:

BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER DIDIER REYNDERS

"There are certainly now a certain number of European banks that are going to have to be recapitalised."

"If we go towards stronger participation of the private sector in certain national programmes, we are still perhaps going to need additional efforts.

"That is where we would like the ECB to work closely with the European mechanism."

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER

"We must find a solution on bank recapitalisation, we must find a solution on the flexibility of the EFSF. We are very, very far on the guidelines. The general framework of this instrument is there."

ON EFSF FLEXIBILITY AND LEVERAGING:

"It would be desirable to find a solution, as if we have an option for leverage we can build everything else on this. I hope we can make progress on very technical questions today and make a proposal to the heads of government so they can discuss and make political decisions.

ON TURNING THE EFSF INTO A BANK, WHICH CAN ACCESS ECB FUNDS:

"I believe that is long off the table by now. The options currently on the table, I believe, no longer envisage that, but we are also hearing that smart people are making new proposals and we are going to listen to those too and will look at advantages and disadvantages. One can't make a decision on that yet. Up to seven options are on the table..."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

ON BOOSTING THE EFSF'S FIREPOWER:

"We have all taken note that it is clear, first, that we will stick to the agreed guarantees and that we will stick to the situation as it is in the treaty that the central bank is not available for state financing."

ON THE EURO ZONE CRISIS:

"The situation is serious. We have a great responsibility, which everyone knows. We know that unrest in the financial markets is increasingly impacting the real economy. We have a responsibility towards Europe, the euro zone, all of our countries, but of course also towards the world economy.

"We all know we have to take the necessary decisions before the G20 summit in Cannes on November 3-4."

SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER ELENA SALGADO

ON BOOSTING THE FIREPOWER OF THE EFSF:

"In an ideal world it would be good if the ECB played a more active role (in scaling up the EFSF), but in the area of what is possible and immediate, we also have to consider other possibilities."

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

"We will do all we can to help the Europeans, we will find solutions."

EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN

"It's essential that we realise that no piecemeal solution will do anymore. We need a comprehensive package of measures including a sustainable solution on Greece, reinforcement of financial firewalls, related to the EFSF to contain contagion. Also a coordinated approach on a bank recapitalisation exercise.

"This is essential and I trust that we will make progress today and over the weekend so that the decisions on the roadmap that the Commission presented last week for stability and growth can be taken next week."

EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

ON SUPPORT FOR GREECE:

"We will agree in the Eurogroup, at least I hope it will happen this way, on the sixth tranche of Greek aid, based on the report of the (EU/IMF) troika."

ON LEVERAGE FOR EFSF:

"This afternoon we will talk in detail about the leverage of the rescue fund, but without committing to any details. We will try to present the heads of state with a declaration in principle... We will try until next Wednesday to have as many details as possible and necessary."

ON NEED FOR SECOND EURO ZONE SUMMIT NEXT WEDNESDAY:

"I would have preferred if we hadn't needed two attempts, but to concentrate fully on Sunday on a complete solution. We will see how far we get.

"There is, and in the German media you sometimes hear that, not only a problem between Germany and France. Why do people think it's enough for Germany and France to agree? But we have to deal with 17 governments and 17 states and 17 parliaments.

"There is not just a parliament in Berlin and in Germany, but elsewhere too. For everything that is brought to us, we also have to weave the parliamentary views into the overall solution."

ON EXTERNAL IMPRESSION OF THE EU'S HANDLING OF THE CRISIS:

"The outside impression is disastrous. It does not appear a bright example of superior statesmanship and in the future we will have to talk about how we can transform the view that other people have of us."

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Robin Emmott, Robert-Jan Bartunek, Marine Hass, Philip Blenkinsop, Paul Day, John O'Donnell)