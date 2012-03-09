COPENHAGEN European Union foreign ministers, feeling the pinch from the continent's financial crisis, said on Friday they needed to find ways to run their foreign policy more cheaply and better coordinate the bloc's external relations.

Ministers met in Copenhagen to discuss the impact their declining economies and the euro zone's long-running debt crisis were having on relations with the rest of the world. Some EU states have been forced to hold down their foreign services spending as they grapple with hefty national debt burdens.

"We are going to discuss how to make European foreign policy function better in a time of austerity, when budgets are getting smaller and smaller," said Polish Secretary of State Mikolaj Dowgielewicz.

Some foreign ministers proposed the EU's year-old diplomatic service, the European External Action Service (EEAS), could take over work such as consular services to save member states money.

The Netherlands is currently working on consular cooperation with about 10 other small countries, including the Baltic states, Belgium and Luxembourg, Dutch Foreign Minister Uri Rosenthal told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting.

"We would love to see it increase to all the member states," he said, adding such a move would create savings between the EEAS and member countries' diplomatic services.

DEBT SAGA

The EEAS has been beset by difficulties in its first year and criticised for not adequately selecting core tasks to focus on such as the Arab Spring. Germany, for example, refused to join the bombing campaign in Libya led by France and the UK.

Critics also say EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton has not done enough to set a clear agenda.

Responding to a Financial Times story on Friday suggesting she might have considered leaving her post, her spokesman Michael Mann, said: "There is no truth in this story. She is here to stay."

In addition, the two-year euro zone saga has dealt a blow to Europe's reputation, highlighting the difficulty of marrying common policies with the agendas of national governments.

"It's a baby growing up," said Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt of the EEAS. "It is beginning to walk but it's going to take some time."

The most prominent result of common EU foreign policy this past year has been sanctions, which member states have been ratcheting up on Iran, to protest against its suspected nuclear weapons programme, and Syria, to try to force President Bashar al-Assad from power.

However, Finnish Foreign Minister Erkki Tuomioja said EU states needed to develop a more creative agenda.

"What we are actually losing is relevance. Who listens to the EU?" Tuomioja said.

"If we expect and want other countries to behave in a certain way, respect human rights, the rule of law, whatever, we have to have a single message from all member states and not conflicting messages and interests."

French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe, absent from the start of the meeting on Friday, said in a letter to Ashton that trade policy was a particular area of priority for the EU's relations with strategic partners such as China.

He also called for greater emphasis on development policy and cooperation in defence, to enable EU countries to maintain armed forces more cheaply.

(Reporting By Sebastian Moffett; Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak)