France's President Francois Hollande (front C) and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso (front, 4th R) pose for a family picture with European Commissioners at the European Commission, ahead of a Donor Conference on the development of Mali, in Brussels May 15,... REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso urged France on Wednesday to speed up structural reforms of its ailing economy in return for winning an extra two years to cut its public deficit to within agreed limits.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Brussels with French President Francois Hollande, Barroso nonetheless said both agreed that restoring growth to Europe was a priority.

He also backed France's demand that its so-called "cultural exception" be maintained in any future EU-U.S. trade deal.

