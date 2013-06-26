BRUSSELS/PARIS France cranked up its criticism of the European Commission on Wednesday, calling its president, Jose Manuel Barroso, a lame duck and suggesting he should never have been appointed to the powerful executive post.

Stepping up a war of caustic words that has rumbled for two weeks, the speaker of France's lower house of parliament dismissed Barroso, a former centre-right prime minister of Portugal, as a "casting error" who could not be relied upon.

"Barroso is a man of the past," Socialist Claude Bartolone told Le Parisien newspaper. "When (German Chancellor) Angela Merkel says he's a casting error, she's right: he's lost the plot. His behaviour is unbearable."

The dispute stems, at least in part, from comments made by Barroso in an interview this month in which he criticised France for wanting to restrict free trade negotiations with the United States, saying its approach was "extremely reactionary" and likening it to the anti-globalisation movement.

That riled French officials from Socialist President Francois Hollande on down the line. The industry minister, outspoken leftist Arnaud Montebourg, went as far as to accuse Barroso of fuelling far-right groups.

That was too much for Barroso, who denounced the comments and urged political leaders not to cast Europe as their enemy.

While the verbal jousting is good political sport, it masks an array of other issues, from the pressure on Paris to implement economic reforms to questions about France's role in Europe and the world, and also who will replace Barroso when his second term as Commission president ends in late 2014.

To an extent there is always friction between the European Commission, which operates as the European Union's executive and civil service, and the most powerful member states, which are naturally wary of having their sovereignty clipped.

In the current climate of spending cuts and recession across Europe, the tensions are particularly acute, especially as the Commission is responsible for making recommendations to member states about how to improve their economies.

The Commission's advice to France cut to the heart of Hollande's Socialist agenda, with his government, already unpopular with voters, told last month that it had to raise the retirement age and push through other reforms.

Hollande bridled at being "dictated to" by the Commission, saying that while France would meet the deficit goals set out for it, it alone would decide how to get there - a case of a powerful member state asserting its sovereignty.

POWER POLITICS

That was a rap on the knuckles, but also a frustration for the Commission since it had at the same time decided to give France two extra years to meet its budge deficit target, generous leeway not granted to other member states.

"In part, this is payback for a series of things where the French feel that we have not taken their views sufficiently into account," said a Commission official, responding to the latest salvo from Bartolone and others in Hollande's circle.

"It's a diversion from the inability of the French to deliver essential reforms at home. Barroso is simply the latest excuse. Before it was Merkel."

That may be true, although in a twist that Bartolone sought to play up in his comments, the German chancellor was quoted by French television channel Europe 1 as expressing her own frustration with Barroso and his administration.

"The next time we appoint the Commission president, we mustn't make a mistake," the channel quoted Merkel as saying, adding that she had described Barroso as lacking "finesse".

It was not clear where Merkel was supposed to have made the remarks and there was no confirmation of them from Germany.

However, there are growing rumblings from a number of member states, particularly in northern Europe, about the Commission's competence on economic policy, especially the austerity programmes that Barroso and his officials have advocated, even though member states have also backed those policies.

With the Commission ending its term in November next year, jockeying for position is going on for the next administration, even if the current one is far from being a lame duck since legislative proposals are still being made.

The appointment of the Commission president is traditionally the result of a grand bargain between Germany, France and other leading member states, with the top jobs in the EU's institutions distributed among them.

But the next time, the European Parliament will have a large say in the nominee, which has raised the stakes in the process, perhaps bringing forward the squabbling for Barroso's successor.

When Barroso was first appointed in 2004, he was most strongly backed by Britain with support from Germany. France lost out, but would not want that to happen again.

"It doesn't surprise me that the French come out and say that Barroso was a 'casting error'," said the Commission official. "He was never France's choice.

(Additional reporting by Emmanuel Jarry in Paris; Editing by Gareth Jones)