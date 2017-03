France's Finance Minister Michel Sapin makes remarks during a press briefing during the IMF and World Bank 2014 Annual Spring Meetings in Washington, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

PARIS French Finance Minister Michel Sapin reaffirmed on Tuesday the longstanding view of President Francois Hollande's government that an overly strong euro was bad for growth.

"Monetary policy has to come to the rescue of additional growth in Europe," Sapin told the lower house of parliament in response to a question.

"To pick up on the very same words of the European Central Bank's president (Mario Draghi), a euro that is too strong is bad for growth in Europe and bad for growth in France."

