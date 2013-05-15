BRUSSELS/PARIS European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso urged France on Wednesday to push ahead faster with economic reforms in return for being granted two more years as promised to bring its budget deficit below the EU limit.

France needed to make up for 20 years of lost economic competitiveness and reduce what he called "the exorbitant weight of debt" on its economy, he told a joint news conference after talks with President Francois Hollande in Brussels.

In a gesture of support, Barroso also said the European Commission would not negotiate away France's "cultural exception" - a system of subsidies supporting its entertainment industry - in any future EU-U.S. free trade agreement.

Both men said their top priority was restoring growth to Europe, on a day when new data showed that the euro zone and France, its second largest economy, slipped into a shallow recession in the first quarter.

"We share the same analysis," Barroso, standing next to Hollande, told journalists. "The two years (grace period), if approved, notably by EU member states, should be used to speed up structural reforms on which future growth depends."

Barroso said he sensed in Hollande a "genuine will" to push reforms but declined to say what recommendations the Commission would make on May 29 when it sets out its view on what France must achieve in return for the two-year deficit reprieve.

France conceded earlier this year the downturn meant it could not keep its promise of cutting the deficit to 3 percent of economic output this year. It is currently targeting 3.7 percent for 2013.

The government forecasts French debt will hit 93.6 pct of output this year from 90.2 percent last year and will keep growing next year. The Commission is even more downbeat, forecasting 94 percent this year and 96.2 pct in 2014.

But Hollande defended his year-old government's reform record, pointing to measures aimed at boosting corporate investment and making the labour market more flexible. He flagged reform goals this year including a pensions overhaul.

"The time given to us must be used for reforms that boost competitiveness and hence growth," he said.

PURCHASING POWER SHRINKS

On Tuesday, parliament adopted a reform of the French labour code, slightly easing rigid job protection rules as part of Hollande's efforts to convince European partners that he is committed to revamping the economy.

Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici had this week dismissed any idea that Hollande would go to Brussels with fresh plans, telling reporters on Monday that Paris had spelt out reforms in a revised 2013-2017 budget plan last month.

But as preliminary data on Wednesday showed the French economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the first quarter on weak exports, investment and household spending, Barroso said France needed to prove its commitment to pursue further structural reforms.

"The truth is that France has lost competitiveness over the past 20 years," he said.

Germany, Europe's economic powerhouse, managed to return to growth in the first quarter after a sharp contraction at the end of 2013.

The French data - which marks its first recession in four years - is further bad news for the Socialist government after the number of jobless people hit an all-time high in March.

Adding to the gloom, separate data showed purchasing power shrank even more than previously thought last year, the first time it dropped in nearly 30 years, contracting by 0.9 percent.

