German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks at a meeting at the lower house of parliament Bundestag on 2017 budget in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

BRATISLAVA German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday he thought efforts by the European Commission to create a common consolidated corporate tax base in Europe were "very good".

Schaeuble also said he was sure lawmakers would support the Commission's plans to introduce tougher legislation on value added tax fraud committed by organised crime networks.

