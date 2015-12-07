BRUSSELS The 11 euro zone finance ministers that want to introduce a harmonised tax on financial transactions have the basis for a deal on the table for their meeting later on Monday, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

Talks on a financial transaction tax, which is to recover some of the public money used to support banks, curb speculative trading and unify similar levies already charged in several EU countries, have dragged on since 2011.

In September this year, the ministers from Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain said they had made progress and that they expected a political deal in December.

"We have the basis for an agreement on the table... We are in the last centimetres necessary to meet this agreement, not the easiest to achieve but I think we can make it and we must make it. We can make it and must make it now," Moscovici told a news conference ahead of the meeting on the tax.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Gabriela Baczynska)