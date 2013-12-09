Buildings are reflected in a shop window, as the company logo of Russian natural gas producer Gazprom is seen on a Zenit football club T-shirt, in St. Petersburg, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

PARIS Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has promised to present proposals this week to end a year-long investigation into its business practices, the European Union's antitrust chief said on Monday.

"He (Gazprom's Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev) promised the proposal will be sent to my office this week," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Paris.

The European Commission last year told Gazprom that it may have impeded the free flow of gas across the European Union and over-charged customers by linking the price of its gas to oil.

