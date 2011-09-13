UK, France scramble jets to monitor Russian bombers near their airspace
LONDON/PARIS Britain said on Thursday it had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.
BRUSSELS European Union finance ministers and U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will discuss on Friday how to counter the turmoil on financial markets and return to stable growth, the Polish EU presidency said.
"The presence of a representative of the U.S. administration will be part of the ongoing EU-US trans-atlantic dialogue on macroeconomic and financial sector issues," the Polish presidency said in a statement.
"Participants of the meeting will focus on common EU and global efforts to counteract the current disruption in financial markets in order to return to the path of stable economic growth," it said.
The meeting will take place in the south-western city of Wroclaw in Poland, were EU finance ministers and central bank governors meet informally on Friday and Saturday.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Ron Askew)
MUMBAI/LONDON Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group, as the firm's Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd presses on with restructuring its European operations.
WASHINGTON U.S President Donald Trump on Thursday disputed multiple accounts that his nominee for the Supreme Court had expressed dismay over his attacks on judges, saying without evidence that Judge Neil Gorsuch's comments had been misrepresented.