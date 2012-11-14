BRUSSELS Companies listed in EU countries could be forced to have more women on their boards, with a target of 40 percent by 2020, under rules proposed by the European Commission on Wednesday.

But states are divided on whether pan-European rules on positive discrimination are necessary, with two of the bloc's biggest economies - Britain and Germany - saying they do not want mandatory quotas imposed by the EU.

The rules would apply to the non-executive boards of publicly traded companies with more than 250 staff, where the Commission estimates women account for fewer than 15 percent of positions.

"Priority shall be given to the candidate of the under-represented sex if that candidate is equally qualified as the candidate of the other sex," a Commission statement said.

Countries might be obliged to penalise companies who do not favour women.

The plan got off to a choppy start in September after nine countries came out against it - though one of these, Bulgaria, later changed its mind, said one EU source. Commission lawyers also said mandatory quotas would be legally "problematic".

On Wednesday, a diluted version of the plan was backed by a majority of the European Union's 27 commissioners.

Previous versions had touted a binding minimum of 40 percent women on non-executive boards by 2020. But this has now been changed to giving binding priority to equally qualified women.

"If individual companies do not make it (the 40 percent level), the question of whether there will be sanctions depends on whether they have complied with all the obligations as regards the individual selection procedure," an EU official said.

QUOTAS

Some lawyers said that even a binding rule on hiring more women could prove problematic.

"In reality, this will require a comparative analysis of the qualifications of each candidate and the application of clear, gender-neutral and unambiguous criteria," discrimination lawyer Naeema Choudry said. That, she said, would be "an exercise which is fraught with risk and difficulties in practice."

While men dominate boardrooms and public posts in the European Union, many women who have risen through company ranks resent quotas, saying that they give the impression that women have not been promoted on merit.

Germany's minister for families Kristina Schroeder said she was relieved "every form of a unified quota was dropped".

"We are of the opinion that this should be arranged at the national level," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said after the latest proposal was announced on Wednesday.

Britain, where the share of women on the boards of listed companies rose to 12.5 percent in 2010 from 7 percent in 1999, welcomed the removal of mandatory quotas.

"We have consistently argued that measures are best considered at national level," a British government spokesman said.

EU member states will now debate the plan with the Commission and the European Parliament before it can be adopted.

EU member states will now debate the plan with the Commission and the European Parliament before it can be adopted.

The proposal needs a qualified majority for it to be adopted. Each country is assigned a certain number of votes based on the size of its population. The parliament will need a simple majority of its over 700 members for it to pass

The proposed law is the first attempt to introduce binding rules for a gender quota across the 27 EU countries.

Norway, not a member of the European Union, imposed a 40 percent quota for non-executive boardrooms in 2003, a target that was reached in 2009. Norwegian companies can be liquidated if they fail to reach the target.

(Editing by Sebastian Moffett and Jon Hemming)