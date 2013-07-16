PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
BRUSSELS Some new vehicles produced by German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) cannot be sold or registered in the European Union because they contain a banned coolant, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
"Currently, in the European market there are vehicles produced by this manufacturer that, according to the preliminary Commission analysis, are not in conformity with their type-approval," EU industry chief Antonio Tajani said in a statement.
As a result, France's decision to block registrations of most new Mercedes models within its borders could be justified under existing EU rules, the Commission said.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Claire Davenport)
BEIJING China posted its first monthly trade deficit in three years in February as imports surged at their fastest pace since early 2012, driven by its strong demand for commodities from iron ore to crude oil and coal.
LONDON Insurer Legal & General posted an 11 percent rise in 2016 adjusted operating profit to 1.63 billion pounds, boosted by a strong performance in its retirement business, it said on Wednesday.