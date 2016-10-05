BERLIN Germanys' economy minister said on Wednesday that EU countries must resist falling into old ideological debates, even as many face national elections, if the European Union is to survive Britain's vote to leave.

Sigmal Gabriel told the BGA trade group that Europe needed less micromanagement and more solutions that increased jobs, improved security and provided other ways to convince EU citizens that the bloc benefited them.

"We need a narrative for Europe that is credible and that speaks to people, a narrative that leads to more opportunities, more work and more security," Gabriel said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)