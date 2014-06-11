BERLIN Some 60 percent of Germans are in favour of Chancellor Angela Merkel backing a bid by Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker to be the next president of the European Commission despite stiff opposition from Britain, a poll showed on Wednesday.

A Forsa poll showed that only 19 percent would like Merkel to put good relations with Britain over Juncker's candidacy.

Merkel on Tuesday reaffirmed her support for Juncker after meeting European Union leaders but Britain's David Cameron wants to prevent the former Luxembourg prime minister heading the EU's executive arm, depicting him as an old-fashioned EU federalist.

In addition, 51 percent of Germans would regret any decision by Britain to leave the EU while 41 percent said they could come to terms with it. Cameron has promised a referendum on Britain's continued membership of the EU.

