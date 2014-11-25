BRUSSELS Germany subsidies for producing renewable energy did not flout EU rules, the European Commission announced on Tuesday, following an in-depth investigation into whether they had constituted unfair competition.

The Commission also said that most of the waivers from a green surcharge granted to energy intensive industry were fair, although a limited number of the reductions had exceeded the amounts allowed.

That means some beneficiaries will have to pay back the excess, but only for the years 2013 and 2014.

