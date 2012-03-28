ZTE warns of impact of U.S. sanction settlement penalties
HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp warned on Tuesday that penalties it expects to incur for allegedly breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran could impact its results.
BRUSSELS The EU's antitrust chief said on Wednesday that he would decide only after April 8 whether to formally charge Google or drop an ongoing investigation and that he would not bow to pressure to push out a decision more quickly.
The European Commission opened an investigation into the world's most popular search engine in November 2010 after rivals, including Microsoft, accused Google of abusing its dominant position in the market for web search engines.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said earlier this year that he would decide on a course of action after the end of March or early April. On Wednesday he said the decision would come after April 8, the date this year of Catholic Easter.
"(The case team) has asked me for some more days, even weeks, because next week we have holidays for some people," told a news briefing. "Maybe after Easter we will have some more clear consideration... We want to advance in our investigation but we want to advance on a solid basis, not because of a letter or some pressures."
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp warned on Tuesday that penalties it expects to incur for allegedly breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran could impact its results.
FRANKFURT Daimler said on Tuesday it was investing a double-digit million euro amount into AutoGravity, a smartphone-based vehicle leasing and financing app as part of a broader push by the carmaker to build a digital platform for financial services.
SAO PAULO On a Thursday night last September, Uber driver Osvaldo Luis Modolo Filho accepted a ride request from a teenage couple on the eastern edge of Sao Paulo, to be paid in cash.