Asia shares eke out 19-month high, dollar holds firm
SYDNEY Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
BRUSSELS EU regulators have offered Google (GOOG.O) a chance to settle an investigation into whether it has been abusing a dominant market position following complaints from Microsoft (MSFT.O) and other rivals, the EU's antitrust chief said on Monday.
"Today I'm giving Google an opportunity to offer remedies to address concerns that we have identified," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news briefing.
He said the world's most popular search engine has some weeks to propose remedies to the European Commission's concerns. If the Commission finds the proposals acceptable following a market test, it will then drop the 18-month-long investigation, he said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group is close to selecting Berlin as a European base to secure market access to the European Union when Britain leaves the bloc, sources told Reuters.
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.