BRUSSELS The European Commission did not seek the closure of Greece's ERT national broadcaster as part of budget cuts, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Wednesday, after the sudden closure of the public TV and radio services.

"The Commission has not sought the closure of ERT, but nor does the Commission question the Greek government's mandate to manage the public sector," Rehn told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"The decision of the Greek authorities should be seen in the context of the major and necessary efforts that the authorities are taking to modernise the Greek economy. Those include improving its efficiency and effectiveness of the public sector," he said in a statement to deputies.

