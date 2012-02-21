BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers reached a deal on a second, 130 billion euro bailout programme for Greece on Tuesday that aims to make the country's debt sustainable by 2020.

Euro zone governments, central banks and private investors all chipped in with extra measures to help cut Greece's debts to 120.5 percent of GDP by 2020 from 160 percent.

Following are the headline details of the agreement reached on Tuesday after more than 13 hours of talks.

* Private investors accepted deeper nominal losses on the Greek bond portfolios of 53.5 percent - deeper than the 50 percent agreed in October - which will reduce privately held debt of Greece by 107 billion euros.

* Investors also agreed to a different coupon than initially discussed on the 30-year bonds that will replace existing Greek paper. The coupon on the new bonds will be 2 percent from February 2012 to February 2015, then rise to 3 percent for the next six years, and to 4.3 percent thereafter until February 2042.

* The weighted average coupon of the bonds over the 30 years is 3.65 percent.

* Euro zone governments, which have made bilateral loans to Greece under the first bailout from May 2010, agreed to lower the margin on the loans to 150 basis points, which contributed to the reduction of Greek debt with 2.8 percentage points.

* Euro zone governments where central banks hold Greek government bonds in their investment portfolios agreed to pass on to Greece an amount equal to any future income accruing to their national central bank stemming from this portfolio until 2020. This will cut Greek debt by 1.8 percentage points by 2020.

* To make sure Greece honours its debt obligations Athens will pay an amount corresponding to the coming quarter's debt service directly to a segregated account of Greece's paying agent. Greece also promised to introduce over the next two months into its law a provision ensuring that priority is granted to debt servicing payments.

* Representatives of the Commission, the IMF and the ECB, the so-called troika, will have "a permanent presence" in Athens to ensure reforms agreed under the package are implemented.

(Reporting By Claire Davenport)

(This factbox was corrected officially in the second bullet item to change the duration of second coupon period to six from five years)