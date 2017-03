A European Union flag (L) and a Greek national flag flutter as the ancient Parthenon temple is seen in the background in Athens June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BRUSSELS The European Commission has received a new proposal from Greece for reforms that could unlock new funding from the cash-strapped country and is now assessing it, an EU official said on Tuesday.

The proposal was originally due last Thursday. It is to bridge the remaining differences between Athens and its international creditors on issues like pension or Value Added Tax reform.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)