BRUSSELS The EU's top economic official welcomed new measures announced by Greece to address its debt crisis on Sunday, including a new tax on real estate designed to raise about 2 billion euros.

"Today's decisions, including the levy on real estate, will go a long way in meeting the fiscal targets," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in a statement.

Inspectors from the EU, IMF and the European Central Bank, known as the troika, will return to Athens in the coming days to review the government's progress in meeting its fiscal targets, Rehn said, with the aim of completing their work by the end of September.

(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore)