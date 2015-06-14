BRUSSELS Last-ditch talks between Greece and the institutions representing its creditors did not succeed in securing a deal on Sunday, leaving a final decision on a possible default to euro zone finance ministers, the European Commission said.

Greece is arguing with its international creditors - the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission - over the reforms it must implement to win new funding and avert bankruptcy.

"(Commission) President (Jean-Claude) Juncker made a last attempt this weekend to find, via personal representatives and in close liaison with Commission, ECB and IMF experts, a solution with Prime Minister (Alexis) Tsipras that would allow for a positive assessment in time for the Eurogroup on Thursday 18 June," the Commission said.

"While some progress was made, the talks did not succeed as there remains a significant gap between the plans of the Greek authorities and the joint requirements of Commission, ECB and IMF in the order of 0.5-1 percentage points of GDP, or the equivalent of up to 2 billion of permanent fiscal measures on an annual basis," the EU executive said in a statement.

"In addition, the Greek proposals remain incomplete. On this basis, further discussion will now have to take place in the Eurogroup," it said referring to a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on June 18 in Luxembourg.

(The story was refiled to correct typos and to add the first names of the officials)

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)