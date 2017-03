LONDON The European Securities and Markets Authority has endorsed the extension of Greece's ban on short-selling shares for another three months.

The European Union's markets watchdog said the ban, which was due to lapse on Thursday evening, can continue for a further three months until midnight on 30 April.

"ESMA considers that there are adverse developments relating to the Greek banking sector which constitute a serious threat to financial stability and to market confidence in Greece," the watchdog said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones)