Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on Feb 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Friday it had referred Greece to Europe's top court for not recovering state aid granted to Hellenic Shipyards, asking for a fine of around 6 million euros ($6.6 million) over what the EU executive deemed unlawful subsidies in 2008.
"More than seven years after its adoption, Greece still has not implemented the Commission decision of June 2008, ordering the recovery of over 250 million euros of unlawful state aid to Hellenic Shipyards," the EU executive said in a statement.
The Commission has also requested that the European Court of Justice impose a daily penalty of around 35,000 euros from the day of its judgement until Greece brings the infringement to an end.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to act as defender of Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.