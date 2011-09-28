BRUSSELS The "troika" of international lenders to Greece will resume its mission to Athens on Thursday, a spokesman for the European Commission said.

The spokesman also said finance ministers of euro zone states will hold an additional meeting in October to discuss Greek finances and disbursement of aid to Athens.

"The troika ... have decided to resume the mission to Greece, with a view to resuming policy discussions ... from tomorrow," he told a regular daily European Commission briefing.

"I can confirm the Eurogroup will hold an additional meeting as soon as possible, still in October, to discuss the situation of Greece and consider the disbursement of the next tranche."

The "troika" of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund suspended a visit to Athens earlier this month after Greece failed to meet its fiscal pledges under terms of its bailout.

