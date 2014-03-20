FTSE, mid caps hit record highs as miners jump
LONDON UK shares rallied to record highs on Thursday, lifted by a surge in commodities-related stocks following an interest hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a speech in parliament on Thursday that the euro zone could generate stronger growth this year than the 1.2 percent forecast by the European Commission.
"The Commission expects growth of about 1.2 percent in 2014, which is somewhat better than what was forecast in the autumn," she said, referring to its forecast the eurozone as opposed to the wider European Union, for which it sees 1.5 percent growth.
"But we know that we can do better than 1.2 percent," the chancellor told parliament in a speech.
LONDON Japanese carmaker Toyota said it plans to invest 240 million pounds to upgrade its car plant in central England for future output, but retaining tariff-free access to EU markets after Brexit remained crucial.
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second biggest retailer, cautioned that cost price pressures would weigh on its business this year as it reported a small decline in underlying sales over the last three months.