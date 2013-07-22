WASHINGTON The White House backed the European Union's decision to designate the military wing of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization on Monday, saying it sends a strong message that the group cannot operate with impunity.

White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters the decision should have an impact on Hezbollah's fundraising, logistical activities and "terrorist plotting on foreign soil."

"The EU's decision today sends a clear message that Europe stands firmly against Hezbollah's terrorist activities. The United States is proud to stand with the European Union on this front," said Carney.

Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanese Shi'ite movement and ally of Iran, has attracted concern in Europe and around the world in recent months for its role in sending thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, an intervention that has turned the tide of Syria's two-year-old civil war.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by David Brunnstrom)