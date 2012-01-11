Asia shares eke out 19-month top, cautious ahead of Yellen
SYDNEY Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States underpinned the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
BRUSSELS Hungary could lose access to EU funds aimed at developing its economy if it does not act on reducing its fiscal deficit, the EU's top economic official warned on Wednesday.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said efforts to reduce the Hungarian deficit in 2011 were due to one-off measures and without them, the deficit would have been 6 percent of economic output.
"Hungary has not taken effective action," Rehn told a news conference. "As Hungary is not a member of the euro, it won't face the prospect of a financial sanction," Rehn said.
"It could nevertheless face a suspension of commitments from the cohesion funds from next year, from January 2013 onwards," Rehn added, referring to the EU's long term-term aid to poorer EU states.
Hungary's deficits have exceeded the European Union's threshold of 3 percent of gross domestic product since it joined the bloc in 2004.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group is close to selecting Berlin as a European base to secure market access to the European Union when Britain leaves the bloc, sources told Reuters.
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.