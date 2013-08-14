Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BRUSSELS European Union development aid to Hungary has been temporarily suspended over failings in the country's financial control systems, but there was no evidence of fraud, a European Commission official said on Wednesday.
On Monday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office said the EU had suspended 13 of 15 programmes funded with EU money, including projects such as road building and social cohesion programmes.
A Commission official said the funds had been frozen because of deficiencies in Hungary's financial management and control systems for the programmes in question, identified in an EU audit in 2012.
"There are currently no indications of corruption or fraud, but rather this is a systemic problem relating to the controls not working properly," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as she was not authorised to speak on behalf of the Commission.
Budapest has said it would be ready to accept an EU fine of between 50 and 100 billion forints (£285.3 million) to regain access to the money which is vital for the central European country's economy.
While Hungary may be forced to pay a sanction to restart the funds, the official said it was too early to say whether this would happen and, if so, how much the fine would be.
The timeframe for resuming the payments will depend on how quickly the government can correct the failings identified in its control systems, the official added. ($1 = 225.5506 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Stephen Nisbet)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China is aiming to expand its economy by around 6.5 percent in 2017 as it continues to implement a proactive fiscal policy and maintain a prudent monetary policy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.