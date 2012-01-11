BRUSSELS The European Union's executive will rule on the legality of Hungary's disputed central bank law and other legislation on January 17, following the completion of its legal analysis, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"The Commission services will finalise their legal analysis in the next days and this will allow the college, based on a sound legal assessment, to take appropriate decisions at its next meeting on the January 17," Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told a regular briefing, referring to the college of 27 EU commissioners.

A row over Hungary's central bank law and other legislation on public finances has derailed informal talks with the EU and International Monetary Fund on financial assistance to the country.

(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore, editing by David Brunnstrom)