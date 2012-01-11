Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BRUSSELS The European Union's executive will rule on the legality of Hungary's disputed central bank law and other legislation on January 17, following the completion of its legal analysis, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
"The Commission services will finalise their legal analysis in the next days and this will allow the college, based on a sound legal assessment, to take appropriate decisions at its next meeting on the January 17," Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told a regular briefing, referring to the college of 27 EU commissioners.
A row over Hungary's central bank law and other legislation on public finances has derailed informal talks with the EU and International Monetary Fund on financial assistance to the country.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.